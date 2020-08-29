Ned Nwoko Goes On Shopping Spree With Family (Video)

Billionaire politician, Prince Ned Nwoko spared no expense as he took his two wives, Laila and Regina on a shopping expedition along with their kids.

This was captured in a new episode of Regina’s docu-reality series, dubbed “The Circle” on YouTube.

It was a fun experience for the whole family as they went shopping at a mall in Abuja and they selected different outfits of their choice.

The wives of the billionaire politician seem to be getting along despite the fact that they are sharing the same husband.

Read Also: Regina Daniels Shares Adorable Photo Of Her Son

Watch the video below: