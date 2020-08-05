Ned Nwoko And His Moroccan Wife Celebrate Their Son On His Third Birthday (Photos)

Billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko and his Morrocan wife, Laila, celebrated their son, Sultan on his third birthday.
The family organized a birthday bash on Tuesday at the palatial home in Abuja.
Laila’s co-wife, Regina Daniels was one of the guests at the event which was also documented.
The Lion King themed party also involved a face painting galore.
Both wives of the billionaire politician shared photos and videos of them having fun at the party via their Instagram stories.
Sultan was also gifted a small car.
See more photos and video below: