NDDC Corruption: EFCC Begins Probe Of AKpabio, Pondei

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it has begun a probe into allegations of diversion of public funds made against the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

The anti-graft agency said the investigation also includes the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof. Daniel Pondei.

The development was disclosed in an acknowledgement letter written by the anti-graft agency in response to a petition it received from a group, Foundation for True Freedom and Good Governance.

Akpabio and Pondie had been accused of diverting N40 billion in commission.

The petition signed by the convener of the foundation, Deji Adeyanju, requested the EFCC to investigate the allegations made against the minister and the NDDC boss.

Responding to the petition, the head of Economic Governance at the EFCC, Adebayo Adeniyi reportedly revealed that investigation had commenced.