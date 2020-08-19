NCDC Warns Nigerians Against Scammers

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has warned Nigerians to beware of fraudsters posing as the centre to defraud unsuspecting citizens.

The centre said it was not giving money to people neither will it ask for money in exchange for employment.

The Head of Department, Surveillance and Epidemiology Department, NCDC, Mrs Elsie Ilori, gave the warning during the daily Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 briefing.

She said that the centre is currently investigating the ongoing fraud and pledged that the culprits would be brought to book.

She urged Nigerians to be careful in order not to fall victim to the fraudulent prey.

This warning is coming following an outcry by Nigerians on social media.