NBA President Writes Governors’ Forum DG, Apologises To El-rufai

Paul Usoro, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president has apologised to Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai over the withdrawal of the invitation to speak as a guest at the annual lawyer’s congress.

Recall that on Friday NBA withdrew its invitation to El-rufai following a petition by some lawyers.

Also Read: El-rufai: NBA Platform Or Not, My Voice Will Still Be Heard

Usoro said this in a letter to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum.

He stated that a majority of the members of the Nigerian Bar Association’s National Executive Committee voted in favour of dis-inviting Governor Nasir El-Rufai to the annual congress.