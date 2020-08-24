NBA Has Lost Opportunity To Interrogate El-rufai: Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has expressed that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) missed out on the opportunity to interrogate Nasir El-rufai, the governor of Kaduna State.

‎Recall that NBA withdrew its invitation to Kaduna State Governor, to attend its Annual General Conference.

Reacting to the move, Sanusi II described the decision as sad for freedom of speech in Nigeria.

He made this remark while speaking with reporters after meeting el-Rufai at government house, Kaduna, on Sunday.

According to him, the lawyers should have rubbed minds with El-rufai to identify areas that need to be addressed for the purpose of governance.