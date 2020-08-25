NBA Conference: Muslim Lawyers Demand Disinvitation Of Tony Blair, Obasanjo, Wike

The Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria (MULAN) has faulted the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) over its dis-invitation of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a speaker at its coming Annual General Conference.

The group accused the NBA of “selective justice and a slant application of the rule of law.”

The statement was signed by the group’s president, Abdulqadir Abikan and its secretary, Ibrahim Alasa.

Recall that NBA uninvited El-rufai following a petition from some lawyers stating that the Kaduna Governor stood against the ethos of the association.

The group demanded that the NBA either “cancel the session on which Mallam El-Rufai was to speak, or disinvite any speaker(s) who has a record of human right violation and disregard for the rule of law or has been indicted anywhere for acts of war or other despicable conduct.”

This new call is coming days after one of the two branches of the NBA in Kano State threatened to boycott the conference if El-rufai was not reinvited to the virtual meeting.

MULAN urged the NBA to live up to its expectation by honouring the petition sent to its Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP) on August 23 by the Justice Concerned Lawyers’ Forum (JCL).

It noted that the petition by JCL demanded that “former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Governor Nyesom Wike should be disinvited as Speakers at the Conference.

MULAN also expressed that on the basis of El-rufai’s rejection, former Prime Minister of Britain, Tony Blair should also be disinvited.