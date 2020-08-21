NBA Bows To Pressure, Drops El-rufai From Annual Congress

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced that Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai will no longer be speaking at its annual conference.

The NBA made the development known in a tweet on Thursday via its Twitter handle @NigBarAssoc.

The tweet read:

“The National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association at its ongoing meeting resolves that the invitation to the Kaduna State Governor, H.E. Nasir El-Rufai, by the 2020 Annual General Conference Planning committee be withdrawn and decision communicated to the Governor.”

The withdrawal of the invitation for the Kaduna Governor came after some lawyers petitioned the association alleging that inviting El-rufai stood against the ethos of the association.