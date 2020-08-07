Naming Train Station After Jonathan Is Humiliating – Clark Tells Amaechi

Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has expressed that former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, and the Ijaw nation were insulted by the naming of the railway complex in Agbor, Delta State after the former President.

Clarke made this statement in an open letter to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi in Abuja on Thursday.

The former Minister of Information expressed that a national monument should be named after the former President.

Also Read: Nigeria Is Already Paying China Loans – Amaechi

Clark noted that Jonathan was the brain behind the resuscitation of rail transportation in Nigeria, particularly the Abuja to Kaduna rail project.

Recall that the former President described the gesture as a good one when asked about it; however, his kinsman feels otherwise.

He expressed that Buhari’s gesture was demeaning, maintaining that the ex-President should be given a national honour for ceding power to the current administration in 2015.