Naira Marley’s Fan, Actor Jude Chukwuka Hails Teni’s Decent Dressing

Nollywood actor, Jude Chukwuka, is pleased with the mode of dressing adopted by singer, Teni. The actor took to his official Instagram page to appreciate the ‘Billionaire’ crooner for not succumbing to the pressure of showing her cleavage or curves in order to gain relevance.

Sharing a photo of Teni, the actor writes:

“I’m yet to see both the mainstream and social media give @tenientertainer her credit to have hit limelight without showing her cleavage or going half naked in her videos WHO SAYS YOU CAN’T BLOW DRESSING DECENT?”

Read Also: Singer Teni Mocks At Arsenal, Chelsea, Man-Utd Fans

Information Nigeria recalls that Jude Chukwukwa was the recipient of 1 million naira cash prize from Naira Marley.

See his post below: