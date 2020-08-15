Naira Marley Speaks On Plagiarism Allegations Against Lyta

Leader of Marlian Music, Naira Marley, has weighed in on the plagiarism allegations against his latest signed artist, Lyta.

Lyta has been accused of plagiarizing the music video for ‘Just Right’, a 2016 hit single by South Korean boy band, GOT7. His new music video, ‘Hold Me Down’ has amassed over 350,000 views in just 24 hours. However, the video has also received 86,000 dislikes.

Fans of the South Korean boy band, GOT7 have therefore started an hashtag #ApologiseLyta. They have also called on Naira Marley to respond to the allegations.

Naira Marley, via his official Twitter page, has responded thus:

“Lyta they’re dragging ur hair in Asia right now Lyta’s not the video director mf. #ApologiseLyta”

