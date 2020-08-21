Naira Marley Signs First Female Artist, Tori Keeche

Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, has just signed the first female artist to his record label, Marlian Music. She is known as Tori Keeche.

The singer announced this via his official Instagram page on Thursday. He also announced a new single titled ‘YOGA’ with her. Sharing pictures of himself and the newly signed female artist, Naira Marley wrote:

“Let’s welcome Marlian First Lady @torikeeche to Marlian Music

Tori Keeche X Naira Marley – YOGA (out tomorrow)”

Information Nigeria recalls that Naira Marley recently signed fast-rising act, Lyta to his record label floated in January.

Tori Keeche joins other artists already signed to ‘Marlian Music’ such as Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Cblack, Fabian and Lyta.

