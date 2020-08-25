Naira Marley Reacts After Alleged Owner Of Instablog9ja Mistakenly Went Live

Popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley has reacted after the face behind popular online news platform ‘Instablog9ja’ got exposed.

The alleged owner, who had hidden under a veil of anonymity, mistakenly started a live video which revealed her identity before she ended it.

Reacting to the mishap, the blog tweeted that it was bound to happen at some point.

“It was bound to happen at some point. In the end, live goes on. Red heart. Enough said.. Instablog9ja Instablog”the tweet reads.

Web users have gone ahead to dig up a clearer picture of the lady and they have advised her to thread softly because she might be in trouble due to the stories being peddled about celebrities on her social media platform.

However, there are still speculations that it could be a public stunt.

Taking to Twitter, Naira Marley weighed in on the on-going drama as he wrote;

“Instablog mafo nothing go do u..all na empty threat but get body guard sha just incase”

See the post below: