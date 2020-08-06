Naira Marley Pleads Guilty In Court; Fined N100k

Popular Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, was arraigned on Thursday before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

The controversial artiste and his manager, Seyi Awonuga were also asked to pay a N100,000 fine each by the presiding magistrate for flouting the ban on interstate travels in June.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper flew from Lagos to Abuja to perform at a concert during the lockdown period.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana, the rapper and his manager were arraigned on a one-count charge of ”breach of the cessation of movement and interstates travel order made by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Regulation 4(i) of the Lagos State Infectious Disease Emergency Prevention) Regulation No 2 of 2020 and committed an offence punishable under Section 58 Public Health Law, Ch. P16, Laws of Lagos State 2015”

After the charge was read to them, they both pleaded guilty.