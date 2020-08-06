Naira Marley Arrested; Dragged To Court Over Abuja Concert

Popular indigenous rapper, Naira Marley has been arrested and arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja.

Information Nigeria recalls the rapper flew from Lagos to Abuja for a concert at Jabi Lake mall on Saturday, July 13 despite the ban on interstate movement and non-essential flights during the lockdown period.

This garnered a wave of public backlash as the rapper was called out for defying the lockdown rules put in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Reacting to the incident, the government closed down the mall and equally stopped the operation of the airline who flew the singer to the Federal Capital Territory.

The Lagos state police command spokesperson, Bala Elkana, said Naira Marley reported himself to the police command on Thursday and he was subsequently taken to court.

This is the second time the rapper would be apprehended for breaching the lockdown orders.

Naira Marley had flouted the government’s directive on social gathering by attending a house party organized by actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz in April.