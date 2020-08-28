My Focus Now Is Serving Nigeria, Not On 2023: Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that he is focused on serving Nigeria, and not thinking about the 2023 Presidency.

The Vice President made this known on Thursday during the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual conference holding virtually.

Also Read: NBA Conference: Muslim Lawyers Demand Disinvitation Of Tony Blair, Obasanjo, Wike

At the event, he also asked church leaders who are aggrieved over the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 to approach the National Assembly for a review of the law.

Responding to a question if he would run in 2023, Osinbajo said his attention was on teaming up with President Muhammadu Buhari to find solutions to pressing national issues.