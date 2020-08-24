Movie Producer Addresses Viral Kissing Video Of BBNaija’s Erica, MinJin

Movie producer, Kayode Peters has cleared the air on a viral video that shows singer, King Minjin and BBNaija housemate, Erica kissing each other.

Peters explained the video was captured on set of one his television series, ‘Being Farouk’.

The movie producer wrote;

“Good day . Let me address this here and now .

There have been some posts and videos circulating the media space about @ericanlewedimand @kingminjinofficial kissing .

That video was from the set of one of my tv series “Being Farouk” and it was shot last year . It has also been aired On various tv stations , YouTube and online portals .

Note: Being the producer of the tv series I feel obligated to clear this notion going round trying to stain the reputation of Erica in the big brother house .

IT WAS ON A MOVIE SET o”

See his post below: