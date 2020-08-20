Most Bandits Come From Outside Nigeria, Says IGP Adamu

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has expressed that most bandits carrying out attacks in Nigeria are foreigners.

Adamu made this declaration at a town-hall meeting on peace and security which held on Wednesday at the headquarters of Zuru local government in Kebbi state.

The IGP said an investigation revealed that most of the bandits in the country are foreigners.

The police chief expressed that it was discovered that most of them are members of the Islamic State of West Africa, adding that the issue is a “big one.”