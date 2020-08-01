Mompha Visits Adeherself After Her Release From EFCC Custody

Popular bureau de change operator, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, paid a visit to the home of social media influencer, Adeherself following her release from EFCC Custody.

Taking to his Instagram-story, Mompha posted a short video which was subsequently reposted by Adeherself.

In the video clip, the social media influencer smiled from ear-to-ear as she held on tightly to the Instagram big boy while screaming in excitement.

“I’m fidgeting…Mompha is in my house, I don’t know what to say guys…”, she is heard saying in the video.

Mompha could also be heard hailing the social media influencer.

Watch the video below: