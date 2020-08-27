Mompha Regains Freedom; Drops N5m Suit Against EFCC

Bureau de change operator, Ismaila Mustapha alias Mompha, on Wednesday, was released on bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This comes two weeks after the anti-graft agency took the internet celebrity into custody when he went to reclaim his possessions at their office in Lagos.

Mompha went to recover his five wristwatches, one Apple Air pod, one iPhone 8 mobile phone and one pair of sunglasses, which were seized by the EFCC operatives last October.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said Mompha’s re-arrest was connected to a fresh set of cyber fraud charges.

Confirming his release, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN), the lawyer to the internet celebrity, said his client has also dropped the N5 million fundamental rights suit he filed against the anti-graft agency to challenge his re-arrest.