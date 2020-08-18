Mompha Files N5m Lawsuit Against EFCC Over Fresh Arrest

Instagram big boy, Ismaila Mustapha, alias Mompha, has filed a N5m lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over his recent arrest.

Information Nigeria recalls Mompha was recently re-arrested on Friday over money laundering charges.

The bureau de change operator had paid a visit to the anti-graft agency’s office in Ikoyi, Lagos to reclaim his possessions.

While leaving the premises, operatives of the anti-graft agency waylaid him and took him into custody.

According to a suit filed before the Federal High Court Lagos by his lawyer, Gboyega Oyewole (SAN) on Tuesday, Mompha asked the court to instruct the EFCC to pay him for what he termed his “unlawful re-arrest and detention.”

The Instagram big boy charged the court to declare that the continued seizure of the items violated his right to own property under Section 44 of the constitution.

The court is yet to fix a date for the hearing of Mompha’s suit.