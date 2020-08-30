Miyetti Allah Petitions El-Rufai Over Breach Of Peace Agreement

Following the recent attacks in Southern Kaduna, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has petitioned Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the breach of the peace agreement between the Fulanis and Southern Kaduna.

In the petition to El-Rufai, it alleged that last week’s attack and killing was by tribal fanatics and militia groups of the Atyap (Kataf).

This was contained in a letter signed by Chairman, MACBAN, Kaduna Chapter, Haruna Usman Tugga.

Recall that some weeks ago, it was reported that ethnic groups in Southern Kaduna reached a peaceful agreement.

However, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has said it was not part of any peace meeting called by the Agwai Atyap, Chief Dominic Yahaya to broker peace between the Fulanis and the Kataf.

Reacting to the accusations, SOKAPU’s Spokesman, Luka Binniyat, said nobody could substantiate the allegation of the attack on Fulanis.