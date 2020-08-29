Mike Ozekhome Kicks Against Plan To Form New NBA

Mike Ozekhome, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has kicked against any plan to create a faction out of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)(NBA).

He made this remark while speaking at the virtual annual general meeting of the NBA on Friday.

Ozekhome expressed that most members of the bar will resist any attempt to form a parallel association.

Since NBA’s dis-invitation of Kaduna Governor Nasir El-rufai, there have been protests from different groups within the association.

As a result, some aggrieved lawyers indicated interest in leaving the association, which they accused of bias.

They later announced that they had floated the New Nigerian Bar Association (NNBA).