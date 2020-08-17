Mike Edwards’ Wife, Perri Shares Pictures From Her Baby Shower

Perri Shakes-Drayton, wife of ex-BBNaija housemate, Mike Edwards, took to her Instagram page to share pictures from her baby shower.

The reality star’s wife revealed she celebrated the impending arrival of her first child on Sunday.

Perri also expressed her sincere gratitude to her mum and cousin for organizing the event.

The soon-to-be mum wrote;

“A DAY TO REMEMBER…Had such a lovely day at my BABY SHOWER yesterday!!!💙💙💙💙💙

Big thank you to my mum and cousin for making it happen. I had a fun time.”



See her full post below:

