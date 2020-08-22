Mike Edwards’ Wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton Shows Off Her Protruding Baby Bump (Video)

Perri Shakes-Drayton, wife of BBNaija ex-housemate, Mike Edwards, took to Twitter to flaunt her protruding baby bump.

The retired athlete, who is heavily pregnant with her first child, uploaded a video in which she danced to a viral song called ‘Baby Momma’ by Starrkeisha.

In the video, Perri wore a purple bra top that showcased her baby bump in all its glory.

The expectant mother is in her third trimester and she is getting ready to welcome her baby boy any moment from now.

In other related news, Mike also shared a word of advice to his social media followers.

Watch the video below: