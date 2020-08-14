Mercy Johnson-Okojie Shares Adorable Pictures Of Her Family

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has flooded her Instagram feed with adorable pictures of her family.
The movie star is currently in the United States of America where she birthed her fourth child, Divine-Mercy Ehinomen Okojie.
Mercy was pictured with her husband, Prince Odi Okojie and their four kids.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress captioned the slideshow with the words;
“Did you hear it ? Divine said Hi 😂😂😂
Omi ojie wor sene uromi ooooo….
Who can interpret? Uromi to the world“
See her full post below: