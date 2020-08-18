Mercy Johnson-Okojie Rejoices As She Removes Her Teeth

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share her dental surgery experience with her fans.

The actress revealed she removed one of her tooth because she was in severe pain.

Sharing an after-surgery video of herself, the mum of four wrote;

”Incase you see me smiling in mickey mouse style, I have removed another of my tooth cus it planned to kill me😅😅 @princess__gillian my awesome sis in law could relate with the toothache trauma so she helped me out big time ni oooo”

Watch the video