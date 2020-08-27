Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Husband Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary (Video)

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband, Prince Odianosen are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary.

The actress, who will be turning a year older on Friday, took to her Instagram page to post a video dedicated to her man even though the filming process was disrupted by their children.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote;

“today makes it 9yrs @princeodiokojie and I started our journey..its been an awesome ride….starting and ending my day with thots of you and you only.

You are so worth it babe, I Love you Today and always…..

Last year we went to dubai and I came back with Divine-Mercy 🤣🤣🤣 Relax guys, I no go holiday this time so no worries….🙈🙈🙈🙈

Purity Osebhajimente Okojie rapu dim aka ooooo🤣🤣 and Henry matter don tire me“

Watch the video below: