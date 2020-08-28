Mercy Johnson-Okojie Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning Photo

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie is in a celebratory mood as she turned a year older on Friday.

Information Nigeria recalls the movie star and her husband, Prince Odi marked their 9th wedding anniversary on Thursday

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a stunning photo of herself and she also expressed her gratitude to God.

The mother of four wrote;

“When I look back at it all, I know that there are things that only God can do.
Mercy Johnson Okojie is one of them and
Only God’s Mercy has brought my life this far. I am so greatful Lord.
Happy Birthday to me“

Read Also: BBNaija: Terry Waya Speaks On Erica, Kiddwaya’s Relationship

See her full post below:

The actress’ post
The actress’ post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here