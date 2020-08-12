Mercy Eke Reacts After Being Dragged For Her Outburst On Instagram

2019 BBNaija Pepper Dem Winner, Mercy Eke has reacted after she was dragged for her recent outburst on Instagram.

The former video vixen came under fire for insinuating that people, who watch Big Brother Naija show, are jobless.

Information Nigeria recalls Eke issued a stern warning to those forcing her to pick a favorite among the current housemates of the highly coveted show.

During an Instagram live session, the winner of the Pepper Dem season 4 reality show said that she is too busy working and minding her business.

This infuriated some of her fans as they called her out for being ‘ungrateful’ for not watching the show that brought her into limelight.

The reality TV star was asked if she means that those who supported her when she was in the house were jobless.

Taking to Twitter, the entrepreneur explained that she was referring to those tarnishing her image for not choosing a particular housemate to support.

In her words;

”I was talking to those who were tarnishing my image on Twitter because I decided to stay neutral 😐 I love all housemate equally, and everyone knows I’m a thankful person 👱 your narrative will never change my personality😌

for those who already knew that the clip was edited short without any shalaye thank you for knowing me”

See her tweet below: