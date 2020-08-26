Mercy Eke, Ike Onyema Serve Relationship Goals On Instagram (Video)

BBNaija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition winner, Mercy Eke and her boyfriend, Ike Onyema served relationship goals via Instagram on Wednesday.

The couple, who met on the highly coveted reality TV show, were seen playing while they were still in bed.

The former video vixen jokingly attacked her man for allegedly liking another female’s picture on the photo-sharing app.

Information Nigeria recalls current BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Nengi built a wall with pillows to demarcate the bed she was to share with her fellow housemate, Ozo.

Mercy teased Ike as she told him not to build any ‘wall of Jericho’ on their bed.

Watch the video below: