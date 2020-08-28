Mercy Eke Gifts Her Sister Luxurious Car On Her Birthday

Popular reality TV star, Mercy Eke surprised her elder sister, Promise with a luxurious automobile on her birthday.
The reality TV star purchased an expensive Venza SUV for her sister as she clocked a year older on Friday.
Taking to her Instagram page, Mercy shared photos and videos of her sister receiving the gift.
The former video vixen also accompanied the post with a birthday message which reads;
“Happy birthday to my amazing sister @sweeryeke you so special in my life, you deserve so much happiness on your special day, and I pray to always make you happy. I love you“
See photos below:
Ex BBN winner, Mercy Eke, gifts her elder sister a car for her birthday pic.twitter.com/Mb72EoCbTK
— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) August 28, 2020