Mercy Eke Gifts Her Sister Luxurious Car On Her Birthday

Popular reality TV star, Mercy Eke surprised her elder sister, Promise with a luxurious automobile on her birthday.

The reality TV star purchased an expensive Venza SUV for her sister as she clocked a year older on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mercy shared photos and videos of her sister receiving the gift.

The former video vixen also accompanied the post with a birthday message which reads;

“Happy birthday to my amazing sister @sweeryeke you so special in my life, you deserve so much happiness on your special day, and I pray to always make you happy. I love you“

See photos below: