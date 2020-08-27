Mercy Eke Celebrates 1.8 Million Instagram Followers

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Mercy Eke
2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke, winner of Big Brother Naija season 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ edition, has garnered over 1.8 million followers on her Instagram account.

The reality TV star posted a couple of stunning pictures to celebrate the milestone.

Eke also thanked her followers for their love and support.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the former video vixen wrote;

“A real life doll 😻

“Shoutout to all my 1.8m organic followers…i love you❤️Thanks for doing this with me💯”

See her full post below:

The reality TV star’s post
The reality TV star’s post
Photo of the reality TV star
Photo of the reality TV star
More photo
More photo

