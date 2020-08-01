Mercy Eke Begs Buhari To Rescue Nigerian Women Trapped In Lebanon

Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ Winner, Mercy Eke, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue the female Nigerians that are currently trapped in Lebanon.

The screen diva made the call via her official Twitter handle.

She wrote: “Just saw the disheartening video of our sisters trapped in Lebanon, please @MBuhari help our citizens that are trapped in a foreign land with no hope of return. Let’s call on the government to help our fellow citizens.”

Her tweet has garnered lots of reactions. The comments underneath her tweet praised her for being socially conscious.

Twitter user @lambo_onyx wrote: “@MBuhari pls help oooooo or you make Lambo minister of international affairs because we need someone to do the job.”