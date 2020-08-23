Masari Urges Katsina Women To Speak Out Against Rape

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Maisari has called on women in the state to speak out against rape, sexual assault, and domestic violence.

He also warned of the consequences of keeping quiet, which might translate into the complicity of aiding, abetting and helping rapist to escape justice through induced bargains from the parents and family members of the alleged rapists.

Masari made this call while addressing a rally organised by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in collaboration with the Women Commission in front of Government House, Katsina.

He charged the women to be bold enough to raise alarm for culprits to be apprehended and dealt with by the laws.

He lamented that rapists don’t get prosecuted because their victims don’t speak up.