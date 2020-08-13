‘Marriage Is The Biggest Scam In Nigeria’ – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo shared her opinion about marriage via Instagram and she described it as ‘ the biggest scam’ in Nigeria.

Olunloyo also advised the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest married people before going after those who are involved in internet fraud.

The journalist maintained that she has never been married and she never will.

According to her, people should remain single and look for other means to satisfy themselves sexually.

“Never been married, never will. I said this at 27yo. 30 yrs later all my classmates are DIVORCED or on the 4th husband like Joy Nunieh, Many married men kill their wives too, frequent Prostitutes, side chick. Dump that marriage culture,” her post read in part.

Read Also: ‘I Now Understand Why Marriages End In Divorce’ – Shade Ladipo

See her full post below: