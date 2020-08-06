Man United Terminate Sanchez’s Contract By Mutual Consent

Alexis Sanchez’s £500,000-a-week contract with Manchester United has been terminated by mutual consent, reports mirror.co.uk.

Sanchez, one of the biggest flops in United’s history following his January 2018 switch from Arsenal, is now free to join Inter Milan.

United are expected to confirm their decision to rip up Sanchez’s contract today.

The 31-year-old forward’s season-long loan spell at Inter was due to expire today, but the termination of his deal with United – which had two years to run – means he is now a free agent.

Chile star Sanchez will have to take a considerable pay cut to facilitate his move to Inter.

The Italian club set to pay less than half of what he was due under the terms of the final two years of his United contract.

Sanchez joined United when Reds beat off interest from local rivals Manchester City to sign him from Arsenal in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way.

United made Sanchez the Premier League’s highest-paid player and handed him the club’s iconic No.7 shirt.

But he was a major let-down, scoring just five goals in 45 appearances.

United have been desperate to get Sanchez off their books, liable to the tune of almost £55million in the coming two years if the Chilean had returned to Old Trafford.

Instead, United have elected to take a hit now, foregoing a fee and paying up Sanchez to cancel his contract.

That figure is unlikely to become known until United’s next set of end-of-year accounts.

Sanchez was named on the Inter bench against Getafe in Gelsenkirchen last night.