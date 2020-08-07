Man Declares That Rapper Drake Has No Bad Songs

Canadian-American rapper, Drake has been declared an artist with no bad songs.

ThIs has sparked reactions from fans of the international artist.

While some of his fans agree with the Twitter user, others disagreed, insisting Drake has a lot of bad songs.

The user, with the handle @TT_FromMTV2, on Friday morning wrote:

“A list of bad songs by Drake”.

The short video clip underneath the caption shows a man flipping through a book of blank pages.

Commenting under the Twitter thread, a user with the handle @maniceli20 shared a few of Drake’s songs that he feels are bad. He wrote:

“Heat of the moment, Fireworks, Shot for me etc”

See the Twitter thread below: