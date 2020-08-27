Mali Junta Releases Ousted President Keita

Mali’s new military rulers have announced that former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was detained during the country’s coup on August 18, had been freed.

This development is coming a few hours to a scheduled meeting by Mali’s neighbours, who are to decide whether to increase pressure on the arising coup.

The junta, labelling itself as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), made this known on Facebook on Thursday afternoon.

The Facebook post read, “informing public and international opinion that former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been released and is currently in his residence.”