Maleek Berry Features Tiwa Savage On New EP

Nigerian singer, rapper and music producer, Maleek Berry, has released a new EP titled, ‘Isolation Room’ on which he features Tiwa Savage.

This EP contains seven tracks. Six of the tracks were produced by Maleek Berry himself. The first track on the EP was produced by Legendary Beats.

The third track on the EP is titled ‘Balance’and it features Tiwa Savage. Tiwa Savage is the only artist featured on the EP.

Read Also: Nigerian Singer, Maleek Berry Joins League Of Benz Owners (Photo)

This EP comes as a surprise to many. This is owing to the fact that Maleek Berry promised to drop an album this year. Nonetheless, fans have positively received the seven-track EP.

Maleek Berry’s ‘Isolation Room’ is currently enjoying positive reviews on Twitter.

See his post below: