‘Make Your Woman Happy’ – Actress Damilola Adegbite Gives Advice On Marriage, Submission

Nollywood actress, Damilola Adegbite has offered her take on marriage and relationships. The award winning actress did this via her official Instagram page on Tuesday evening.

Sharing an alluring photo of herself, the movie star’s caption reads:

“Many men think women are complicated. Make your woman happy. Make her feel special as much as you can. Treat her right. Listen to her. When you do, you’ll be amazed at how much respect, honor and submission you’ll get in return.”

Information Nigeria recalls that the mother of one also recently shared that peace comes when you realize that nobody owes you anything.

