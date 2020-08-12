Lyta Officially Joins Naira Marley’s Record Label, ‘Marlian Music’

Nigerian singer, Opeyemi Babatunde Rahum, professionally known as Lyta has just been signed to Naira Marley’s record label, Marlian Music.

This has been confirmed by Naira Marley himself on Tuesday night via his official twitter page. Sharing a photo of himself and Lyta as he signed the contract, Naira Marley wrote:

“Welcome to MarlianMusic Lyta”

It will be recalled that Lyta was once signed to Olamide’s record label, YBNL. However, the singer left in 2019 to join Doro Music label.

Consequent to Naira Marley’s launch of his own record label, Marlian Music is already home to artists such as Zinoleesky, Mohbad, Fabian and Cblack.

See tweets below: