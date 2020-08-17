Lizzy Anjorin Slams Those Complaining About How She Shows Off Her Marriage

Yoruba actress and beauty entrepreneur, Lizzy Anjorin, has addressed those who complain that she shows off her marriage on social media.

The popular actress took to her official Instagram page to share a write-up thus:

“KEEP UR MARRIAGE OFF SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER YOU CARRY UR MOUTH SPOIL THEM FINISH ABI… YOU SAY DIRTIEST & DEADLIEST THINGS AGAINST THE MARRIAGE SO YOU SHOULD READY TO SEE HAPPIEST & AWESOMENESS OF GOD GRACE OF SAME MARRIAGE.. IF YOU CANT ENDURE SEEING BEAUTIFUL THINGS OF LIFE ABEG DELETE UR ACCOUNT TO SERVE IS NOT BY FORCE MAKE WE ALL RESPECT EVERY DEALY PROBLEM WEY DEY HOW BODY SOME OF OUR BENEFACTORS DEY STAY UNDER SUN FOR 24HRS FAAA”

She also wrote a caption in which she categorized pieces of advice to her fans whom she addressed as #LIZZYWARRIORS.

See her full post below: