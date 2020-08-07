Lizzy Anjorin Shares Romantic Family Video On Instagram

Yoruba actress, Lizzy Anjorin shared a romantic video of her husband, Lateef Lawal licking her ear to shun detractors.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress also called out a journalist, Mayor Akinpelu, over a report claiming that her husband has other wives and kids.

Anjorin assured her fans that all is with her home as she wrote;

“Mayor Akinpelu this could be us, but you are too evil.

What’s the difference between you and people that set people up with deadly lies and unspeakable things ??

As you can see, my LORD is stronger than yours

EMI OMO AROGUN MATIDI FUNRAMI

..MR LATEEF LAWAL IS MY AUTHENTIC PROPERTY WITH CERTIFICATE

..KI OLORUN MA FI IKU PA GBOGBO WA🙏🙏

.

Ladies Use SOYOYO & IRUNMIJOLO for daddy so that you can look like PONMON FUNFUN 🤣😂

Our DIVORCE…..will come up in the year 3090

MR MAYOR AKINPEKU ma Sun asun wato ninu koto kole rinran wo…..

E calm down naw

..na devorce between

MR/MRS LAWAL and POVERTY now

…We refuse to go back to poverty”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDleKdQpiST/?igshid=169ten0jbwd19