Let’s Use Our Resources To Develop Our Region, Umahi Tells South-East People

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has challenged the people of the South-Eastern region to make use of their primary resources to develop their region.

The Ebonyi governor, who is also the Chairman of the South-East Governor’s forum, stated this in Abakaliki, during the inauguration of state community policing committee members.

Addressing the committee members, the governor, pointed out that there was a need for the region to come together.

He then urged them to inject love in their affairs for self-realisation rather than blackmailing the leadership of South-East.