Let Me Be Your Sugar Daddy, Don Jazzy Tells Female Fans

Nigerian music producer and record label executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, known professionally as Don Jazzy has stated his intentions of being a ‘sugar daddy’.

The music producer cum singer took to his official Twitter page on Friday afternoon to share with his fans and followers a picture of himself with the caption:

“I have been denying my sugar daddy status since. Well no more. This baby boy life yaf tired me. Let me be your sugar daddy. Call me #SugarDon not #SugarDonny lol”

The former Mo’ hits Records boss also recently shared his most attractive physical feature. He is of the view that his biceps are his most attractive physical feature, and not his tattoo, which he described as ‘stupid’.

See his latest Twitter post below: