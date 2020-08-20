Lawyers Reject El-Rufai As Speaker At NBA Conference

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai has been asked to step aside as guest speaker at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) annual general conference by some lawyers.

NBA is set to hold its annual conference virtually.

In a petition to Koyinsola Ajayi, chairman of the technical committee on the NBA conference planning, the lawyers under the aegis of Open Bar Initiative described the invitation as a “reward for misrule.”

In the petition, Silas Onu, convener of the group, said the governor “represents the very antithesis of what we profess to defend.”

The group also said that El-rufai governs a state that has been described as “the most dangerous state in Nigeria in 2020.”

The went further to express that El-rufai has on several occasions abused the rights of Nigerians.