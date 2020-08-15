Lai Mohammed, Amaechi Inspect Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi have embarked on a routine inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail projects.

According to reports, the Lagos-Ibadan rail project is the first double-track standard gauge modern railway in West Africa.

The project is an extension of the Lagos-Kano rail project being constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

The tracks for the 156km modern rail project has been completed while work on the routes and stations near completion.

The inspection tour began at Ebute Metta station buildings and yards which is also under repairs.