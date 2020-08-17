Lagos Govt Extends Operation Hours Of Markets

The Lagos State government has extended the hours of operations of both food markets and non-food markets across the state.

This was made known by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr Gboyega Akosile, in a series of tweets on Sunday.

Mr Akosile expressed that move was to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spokesman to Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed that markets have been permitted to open by 8 am and close at 6 pm.

He explained that the announcement was made in a statement by the Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs in the state, Dr Wale Ahmed.

