Lagos APC Chieftain, Lanre Rasak Is Dead

Lanre Rasak, a member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), has been reported dead after a brief illness.

Rasak, aged 74 reportedly died on Saturday morning and will be buried on Sunday according to Muslim rites.

Until his demise, he was a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Mr. Rasaq aspired to pick his party’s ticket for the Lagos East senatorial district, but withdrew, before the primary.

Mr. Rasak also served as one-time Commissioner for Transport in Lagos State.

He has over the years publicly supported former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.